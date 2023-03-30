Student found with gun at Madison County High School

The school was placed under lockdown, but has since been released
Madison County High School went under lockdown Thursday morning after a student was found with...
Madison County High School went under lockdown Thursday morning after a student was found with a handgun.(Rusty Williams)
By Chasity Maynard
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A student at Madison County High School was found with a handgun Thursday morning, according to Madison County Sheriff David Harper.

The school went under lockdown just before 11 a.m. after the student was “observed” with a handgun, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. It is unclear how the gun was spotted or who noticed it. A school resource officer worked with sheriff’s deputies that arrived on the scene to locate and arrest the student “within minutes” and seize the gun, the statement said.

The sheriff’s office said the gun was concealed on the student’s body. The office declined to provide more information at this time, including details on the student’s age and gender, or if there are any details about why the student had the gun.

The school remained under lockdown while officials interviewed witnesses, according to Captain Epp Richardson, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office public information officer. He confirmed that the school has since reopened.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing. It is unclear at this time if the student will be charged, or what charges they will face.

WCTV is following this story as it develops. Check back for more details.

