“Suspicious” body found off Apalachee Pkwy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A passerby spotted a body on April Road off Apalachee Parkway early Thursday morning, according to Angela Green, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office public information officer.

The cause of death is unclear at this time, but the death is considered “suspicious,” Green said. The witness reported the body to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at about 8 a.m., the public information officer.

The sheriff’s office blocked off April Road, which is a dirt roadway on the east end of the city near the Tallahassee National Cemetery. Officials plan to relocate the body, but as of about 12 p.m., it had not been moved.

Green had no updates as of about 3 p.m. on if the body has been moved. Details on the cause of death and the deceased’s identity have not been released at this time.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Unit are investigating.

WCTV is following this story as it develops. Check back for more details.

