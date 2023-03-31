Escaped Decatur Co. inmate back in custody

Update: The Decatur County inmate who escaped Thursday morning and traveled through multiple counties has been taken into custody. The Irwin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Aaron Fore was found in the Gladys community in Berrien County. Continue reading to see the full details of his escape and the day-long pursuit to capture him.

ALAPAHA, Ga. (WALB) - A be-on-the-lookout order has been issued for an escaped inmate out of Decatur County, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Aaron Lee Fore reportedly left his work site around 9:15 a.m., stole a car in Bainbridge and drove it to Alapaha where the car ran out of gas, according to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office. That’s where police say he ditched the car and took off on foot. It’s unclear why he drove to this area.

WALB has learned they are using a helicopter to help with the search. They now believe Fore is in the Hazel Stone Road and Mount Paren Church area, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk said during the search, a citizen encountered him in Alapaha and held him at gunpoint, however, he fled the area before authorities arrived.

“If anyone comes into contact with Fore, consider him very dangerous and call 911 immediately,” Paulk said.

Further advice from authorities to people in the area is to take your keys out of your cars and lock them. Lock all buildings.

He is currently serving time in the Decatur County Correctional Facility on multiple charges including possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, entering auto, multiple thefts and other charges, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Fore stands 5′11″, weighs around 200 pounds and has brown eyes. The last reported description of what Fore is wearing is white pants, white t-shirt and possibly a lime green jacket.

If you see him, you are asked not to confront him as he is possibly armed and dangerous. Instead, call 911 or (478) 992-5111.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.