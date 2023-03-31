Police find missing 4-year-old boy and his dog

Body camera footage shows officers responding to reports of a missing child in Buena Vista Township. (Source: New Jersey State Police)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CNN) – A dramatic rescue of a 4-year-old boy in New Jersey was caught on camera.

Body camera footage shows officers responding to reports of a missing child in Buena Vista Township.

The 4-year-old boy and his black lab had wandered away from their house and were missing for more than an hour.

While searching the woods, Trooper Ian Emmi and the child’s mother finally heard the boy off in the distance.

He was found about half a mile from his house, officials said. You can hear him tell the trooper through tears, “I lost my shoe.”

Thankfully, the terrified child was found safe and in good health with his dog by his side.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCSO investigating body found off Apalachee Pkwy
“Suspicious” body found off Apalachee Pkwy
Madison County High School went under lockdown Thursday morning after a student was found with...
“I’d hate to get killed on my birthday”: Inside the lockdown at Madison County High School
Michelangelo's 'David' sculpture
Classical School’s license for curriculum revoked following “David” statue spectacle
He was last seen in St. Petersburg.
AMBER alert issued for St. Pete child, child’s mother found dead
Annual Florida State Bluegrass Festival and Chili cook-off
Annual Florida State Bluegrass Festival and Chili cook-off gets underway this weekend

Latest News

Marine Maj. Joshua Mast and his wife, Stephanie, arrive at the circuit court, Thursday, March...
US Marine’s adoption of Afghan war orphan voided
Thousands of TMH patients may have had their data compromised during February's IT attack.
TMH: Hacker obtained patient data, possibly including SSNs and medical record numbers
Recently, a vicious tornado in Mississippi killed at least 21 people, injured dozens and...
Tornado slams Little Rock, smashes rooftops, flips vehicles
FILE - Fox News commentator Sean Hannity speaks during an interview at Fox News Studios, March...
Judge: Dominion defamation case against Fox will go to trial