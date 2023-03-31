Tallahassee house fire caused by candle

Tallahassee house fire at the 500 block of Sunflower Road.
Tallahassee house fire at the 500 block of Sunflower Road.(TFD)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a residential fire Friday morning that was possibly caused by a candle.

Upon TFD’s arrival around 2:38 a.m. at the 500 block of Sunflower Road, they found the house with heavy fire and smoke showing.

All occupants and animals were out of the house when TFD arrived and no injuries were reported.

TFD said the fire caused severe damage to the house and the cause of the fire appears to be a candle.

