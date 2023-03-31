TMH: Hacker obtained patient data, possibly including SSNs and medical record numbers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly two months after Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare was paralyzed by an IT attack, the hospital announced a hacker obtained personal information for thousands of patients.

TMH said in a statement Friday it is beginning to mail letters to about 20,000 patients whose confidential information may have been compromised in the attack, which took place over seven days. It is unclear how long that notification process could take.

The hospital’s director of marketing and communications, Rebeccah Lutz, declined in a phone call to answer any questions or comment on the news after the capital city’s largest hospital system sent out the statement. TMH did not immediately respond to a follow-up email from WCTV with questions.

According to the statement, personal data that may have been compromised in the breach includes:

Social Security numbers

Medical record numbers

Health insurance information

Patient account numbers

Names

Addresses

Dates of birth

“Limited treatment information related to care received at TMH”

An “unauthorized person” accessed the TMH computer network, gaining access to files and information from Thursday, Jan. 26 to Thursday, Feb. 2, according to the statement.

It is unclear how the hacker penetrated the healthcare system’s security, or if the hacker has been identified.

The hospital said no financial account or payment card information was accessed, and electronic medical records were not involved.

TMH announced it is offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services to those who had their SSN compromised.

As a dedicated, community-based healthcare provider for nearly 75 years, TMH cares deeply about our community and the patients we serve. We take this incident very seriously and want to assure patients that we are continually enhancing the security of our electronic systems and the data we maintain to help prevent events such as this from occurring in the future.

This is a developing story.

