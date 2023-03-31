UPDATE: two guns found at Madison High School campus Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office released a more detailed look at the gun scare at Madison High School Thursday.

According to MCSO, two students were arrested after allegedly carrying a gun on school property.

The first discovery came after an initial call of a fight at the high school between two girls. A MCSO sergeant requested assistance, and two other deputies helped separate the girls involved in fight.

Shortly after, other students reported the need to talk with the sergeant about something urgent. They claimed they saw a student who they didn’t know brandish a handgun in the bathroom during 2nd period.

The sheriff’s office placed the school on lockdown around 10:50 a.m. and additional deputies responded to the campus.

According to the press release, deputies were quick to identify the 17-year-old student who had allegedly shown off the handgun and found him in his assigned class.

MCSO recovered the handgun, a .380 caliber that did not contain any ammo and was missing the magazine.

The gun had previously been reported missing out of Jefferson County, according to deputies.

The 17-year-old was detained by the Department of Juvenile Justice and charged with possession of a firearm on school property, carrying a concealed firearm, and grand theft of a firearm.

Around 1 p.m., after the lockdown was lifted, deputies discovered another firearm on campus.

The sergeant received information that led him to a student that had a “pistol type BB gun” along with 10 bbs.

That 17-year-old student was charged with possession of a concealed weapon on school property, but was not detained by the department of Juvenile Justice.

In a statement, Madison County Sheriff David Harper commended his School Resource Officer unit and school faculty for “their prompt and appropriate responses” during the incident.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.