What’s Brewing - Springtime Tallahassee Parade/Jubilee

Springtime Tallahassee’s grand parade is preparing to step off!
By WCTV Staff
Updated: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT
It’s tomorrow - Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 10:30 am.

You’re invited out to see over 100 colorful units and floats, marching bands, dance groups and so much more!

It will start on Monroe street just south of Brevard Street and head toward the capitol building.

And while you’re downtown, make sure to check out the jubilee in the park!

That starts at 9 a.m. and has a plethora of vendors and music!

