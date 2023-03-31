What’s Brewing - Springtime Tallahassee Parade/Jubilee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Springtime Tallahassee’s grand parade is preparing to step off!

It’s tomorrow - Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 10:30 am.

You’re invited out to see over 100 colorful units and floats, marching bands, dance groups and so much more!

It will start on Monroe street just south of Brevard Street and head toward the capitol building.

And while you’re downtown, make sure to check out the jubilee in the park!

That starts at 9 a.m. and has a plethora of vendors and music!

