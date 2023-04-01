‘Follow your heart’: 102-year-old woman receives college degree

Nancy Power Hodous has had her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree come true.
Nancy Power Hodous has had her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree come true.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ZANESVILLE, Ohio (CNN) - A resident at a senior living home in Ohio proved it is never too late to follow your dreams.

Nancy Power Hodous, at 102 years old, celebrated her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree.

Hodous said she was thrilled to be given an honorary degree in public service from Zane College.

“They say follow your heart. If it’s something you can, go ahead and do it,” Hodous said.

And the honor comes just ahead of her 103rd birthday in April.

