Gallery: 2023 Springtime Tallahassee Music Festival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of people gathered in Klemen Plaza Friday evening to kick off the 2023 Springtime Tallahassee Music Festival with food, drinks and live music.

Artists Temecula Road, Walker Montgomery and headliner Chris Lane performed country bops from the stage located at the intersection of S Duval and W Pensacola streets.

The crowds grew as the artists tossed guitar picks into the audience and signed autographs backstage.

The Springtime Tallahassee Festival takes place over the weekend and also features a 10k run, grand parade and jubilee in the park.

