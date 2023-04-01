Something Good - Springtime Teddy Bear Run

Something Good - Springtime Teddy Bear Run
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Toys, beads and trinkets were gifted to exceptional students in Leon County Schools.

Children of all ages got the opportunity to partake in the day of fun at Gene Cox Stadium as part of the springtime united event.

Some even stopped for our cameras to share their favorite part of the day.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCSO investigating body found off Apalachee Pkwy
Update: “Suspicious” body off Apalachee Pkwy identified
Michelangelo's 'David' sculpture
Classical School’s license for curriculum revoked following “David” statue spectacle
Madison County High School went under lockdown Thursday morning after a student was found with...
“I’d hate to get killed on my birthday”: Inside the lockdown at Madison County High School
He was last seen in St. Petersburg.
AMBER alert issued for St. Pete child, child’s mother found dead
Annual Florida State Bluegrass Festival and Chili cook-off
Annual Florida State Bluegrass Festival and Chili cook-off gets underway this weekend

Latest News

Michelangelo's 'David' sculpture
Classical School’s license for curriculum revoked following “David” statue spectacle
Hillsdale College pulls TLH Classical School license
Hillsdale College pulls TLH Classical School license
Madison County High School went under lockdown Thursday morning after a student was found with...
UPDATE: two guns found at Madison High School campus Thursday
Something Good - Springtime Teddy Bear Run
Something Good - Springtime Teddy Bear Run