What’s Brewing - Teddy Bear Run

With Springtime Tallahassee quickly approaching, we’re continuing to highlight some fun events taking place this year.
By WCTV Staff
Updated: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With Springtime Tallahassee quickly approaching, we’re continuing to highlight some fun events taking place this year.

Join organizers as they give out bears and beads to children of Leon County Schools.

Breakfast will be provided at the doubletree hotel before heading out for a field day with the kids, including touring parade floats and enjoying a BBQ lunch.

Costumes encouraged.

It kicks off at 9 a.m. and wraps up around 1:30 p.m.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelangelo's 'David' sculpture
Classical School’s license for curriculum revoked following “David” statue spectacle
LCSO investigating body found off Apalachee Pkwy
Update: “Suspicious” body off Apalachee Pkwy identified
Thousands of TMH patients may have had their data compromised during February's IT attack.
TMH: Hacker obtained patient data, possibly including SSNs and medical record numbers
Tallahassee house fire at the 500 block of Sunflower Road.
Tallahassee house fire caused by candle
Tallahassee mother takes legal action against funeral home after months without her son's ashes
Tallahassee mother takes legal action against funeral home after months without son’s ashes

Latest News

2023 Springtime Tallahassee Music Fest
Gallery: 2023 Springtime Tallahassee Music Festival
2023 Springtime Tallahassee Music Fest.
Gallery: 2023 Springtime Tallahassee Music Fest
Springtime Tallahassee’s grand parade is preparing to step off!
What's Brewing - Springtime Tallahassee Parade/Jubilee
With Springtime Tallahassee quickly approaching, we’re continuing to highlight some fun events...
What's Brewing - Teddy Bear Run
21st Florida State Bluegrass Festival.
21st Florida State Bluegrass Festival