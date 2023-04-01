What’s Brewing - Teddy Bear Run

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With Springtime Tallahassee quickly approaching, we’re continuing to highlight some fun events taking place this year.

Join organizers as they give out bears and beads to children of Leon County Schools.

Breakfast will be provided at the doubletree hotel before heading out for a field day with the kids, including touring parade floats and enjoying a BBQ lunch.

Costumes encouraged.

It kicks off at 9 a.m. and wraps up around 1:30 p.m.

