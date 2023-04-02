Nonprofit ‘Dream Flights’ takes Tallahassee veterans up in WWII-era plane

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Six Tallahassee veterans got to take in a view of the Capital City from hundreds of feet in the air on Sunday.

A nonprofit called Dream Flights took them up in a Boeing-Stearman biplane built in 1940.

For Boyce Buckner, it’s been decades since he flew these planes in World War II.

“It was great,” Buckner said after getting off the plane. “I haven’t flown in a while. It was fun.”

Some veterans didn’t believe their ears when they were selected to be part of this.

“When I got the telephone call, I really didn’t believe it at first,” Donnie Roberts said. “I thought it was a scam call, but it happened to be very real.”

Volunteers with Dream Flights say it’s a rewarding job.

“When you see the face of a veteran who’s in a retirement facility, and you bring them out and you put them up in the cockpit of an open cockpit biplane, and they go for a flight, it’s memorable,” volunteer Darrel Cook said. “It really is. You see how it changes these people. It really does.”

Veterans say they appreciate the recognition.

“It’s very nice to see this good group of people,” Mickey Brown said. “It’s getting to be less and less of us all the time.”

Dream Flights is a national organization. They’ve been arranging flights for veterans since 2011.

