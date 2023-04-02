Nonprofit ‘Dream Flights’ takes Tallahassee veterans up in WWII-era plane

'Dream Flights' takes veterans for a ride in a Boeing-Stearman biplane
'Dream Flights' takes veterans for a ride in a Boeing-Stearman biplane(WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Six Tallahassee veterans got to take in a view of the Capital City from hundreds of feet in the air on Sunday.

A nonprofit called Dream Flights took them up in a Boeing-Stearman biplane built in 1940.

For Boyce Buckner, it’s been decades since he flew these planes in World War II.

“It was great,” Buckner said after getting off the plane. “I haven’t flown in a while. It was fun.”

Some veterans didn’t believe their ears when they were selected to be part of this.

“When I got the telephone call, I really didn’t believe it at first,” Donnie Roberts said. “I thought it was a scam call, but it happened to be very real.”

Volunteers with Dream Flights say it’s a rewarding job.

“When you see the face of a veteran who’s in a retirement facility, and you bring them out and you put them up in the cockpit of an open cockpit biplane, and they go for a flight, it’s memorable,” volunteer Darrel Cook said. “It really is. You see how it changes these people. It really does.”

Veterans say they appreciate the recognition.

“It’s very nice to see this good group of people,” Mickey Brown said. “It’s getting to be less and less of us all the time.”

Dream Flights is a national organization. They’ve been arranging flights for veterans since 2011.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelangelo's 'David' sculpture
Classical School’s license for curriculum revoked following “David” statue spectacle
LCSO investigating body found off Apalachee Pkwy
Update: “Suspicious” body off Apalachee Pkwy identified
Thousands of TMH patients may have had their data compromised during February's IT attack.
TMH: Hacker obtained patient data, possibly including SSNs and medical record numbers
Stabbing victim's family speaks on mental health
‘This has been very tragic for our family’ : Stabbing victim’s family speaks on mental health
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

Latest News

Sunday will bring partly sunny and pleasant conditions before a very warm work week ahead.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, April 2
2023 Springtime Tallahassee Music Fest
Gallery: 2023 Springtime Tallahassee Music Festival
2023 Springtime Tallahassee Music Fest.
Gallery: 2023 Springtime Tallahassee Music Fest
Franklin County Sheriff's Office helping their community.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office helping their community