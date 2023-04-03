First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday, April 3

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday ahead of possible severe weather as a line of showers and storms begins to move into the WCTV viewing area.

Around 10:30 a.m., the National Weather Service and Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for Baker, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Early, Grady, Lanier, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, and Thomas counties in Georgia. The watch extends into Gadsden, Jackson, Jefferson, Leon and Madison counties in Florida until 5:00 p.m. Eastern.

The latest forecast model trend shows that a line of storms will begin moving into our South Georgia counties around noon.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.