First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday, April 3

Another chance for showers and storms Monday. Highs in the low to mid-80s. Some of the afternoon/evening storms can be strong.
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday ahead of possible severe weather as a line of showers and storms begins to move into the WCTV viewing area.

Around 10:30 a.m., the National Weather Service and Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for Baker, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Early, Grady, Lanier, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, and Thomas counties in Georgia. The watch extends into Gadsden, Jackson, Jefferson, Leon and Madison counties in Florida until 5:00 p.m. Eastern.

The latest forecast model trend shows that a line of storms will begin moving into our South Georgia counties around noon.

