FSU bans Tik Tok, other social apps

A TikTok profile that claims to be the officials page for Florida State University, as seen on...
A TikTok profile that claims to be the officials page for Florida State University, as seen on March 17. The page does not seem to exist as of April 3.(Chasity Maynard/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University announced Monday a ban on TikTok and five other social media devices.

The university joins a slew of other campuses, including Florida A&M University, in blocking access to the popular video-sharing app on university Wi-Fi and wired devices. FAMU announced its ban last month.

FSU officials said the move is to protect students and staff.

“Florida State University is committed to protecting our community against potential cyber threats” the school said in a written statement. “This includes putting safety measures in place to protect our faculty, staff and students’ personal data against any potential threats.”

The statement said TikTok and the other apps bring an “unnecessary risk” to users because of their connections to foreign governments. TikTok is owned by Chinese-based internet technology company ByteDance.

TikTok is already banned on U.S. government devices, and the Biden administration is considering a nationwide ban.

The apps FSU banned Monday:

  • TikTok
  • Tencent QQ
  • WeChat
  • Vkontakte
  • Kaspersky
  • Fizz

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV FIRST ALERT
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday, April 3
A 7-year-old dog named Sophie has been adopted after spending nearly a year at an animal shelter.
‘We did it’: Longtime shelter dog, Sophie, finally finds forever home
2023 Springtime Tallahassee Music Fest
Gallery: 2023 Springtime Tallahassee Music Festival
LCSO investigating body found off Apalachee Pkwy
Update: “Suspicious” body off Apalachee Pkwy identified
Thousands of TMH patients may have had their data compromised during February's IT attack.
TMH: Hacker obtained patient data, possibly including SSNs and medical record numbers

Latest News

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Student found with a handgun on Lincoln High School campus
The bill will allow Floridians to carry a concealed weapon without a permit.
DeSantis signs bill to carry concealed guns without a permit
Update: “Suspicious” body off Apalachee Pkwy identified
You can visit governor’s square for pictures with the easter bunny this week!
What’s Brewing - Pictures with the Bunny