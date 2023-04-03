FSU bans Tik Tok, other social apps

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University announced Monday a ban on TikTok and five other social media devices.

The university joins a slew of other campuses, including Florida A&M University, in blocking access to the popular video-sharing app on university Wi-Fi and wired devices. FAMU announced its ban last month.

FSU officials said the move is to protect students and staff.

“Florida State University is committed to protecting our community against potential cyber threats” the school said in a written statement. “This includes putting safety measures in place to protect our faculty, staff and students’ personal data against any potential threats.”

The statement said TikTok and the other apps bring an “unnecessary risk” to users because of their connections to foreign governments. TikTok is owned by Chinese-based internet technology company ByteDance.

TikTok is already banned on U.S. government devices, and the Biden administration is considering a nationwide ban.

The apps FSU banned Monday:

TikTok

Tencent QQ

WeChat

Vkontakte

Kaspersky

Fizz

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.