Gov. DeSantis signs bill allowing concealed carry without a permit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Governor Ron DeSantis signed the house bill HB 534 Monday morning which will allow Floridians to carry a concealed weapon without a permit.

The bill was approved by the Republican-majority chamber by a vote of 27-13 and before it went to Governor’s desk, DeSantis said he was going to sign it.

“Constitutional Carry is in the books,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

Florida is now the 26th state to sign the Constitutional Carry Legislation. The bill will go into effect on July 1, 2023.

