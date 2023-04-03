Ranger retires with K-9 partner after 7 years of service together

Geauga Park District ranger Denise Weisbarth retired with her K-9 Sniper after seven years of...
Geauga Park District ranger Denise Weisbarth retired with her K-9 Sniper after seven years of service together.(Geauga Park District)
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio “power couple” in law enforcement will soon be taking it easy as they both retire together.

The Geauga Park District announced the retirement of ranger Denise Weisbarth and her K-9 officer Sniper Monday.

According to WOIO, Weisbarth began her career in law enforcement as a seasonal ranger at Geauga Park District in 1992.

Sniper joined her in 2016 with a specialization in finding drugs.

Sniper also served as park community ambassador and advocate for dog safety and leash laws, according to officials.

“We know this team will be missed in these parts, but trust we’ll still find them enjoying their great Geauga County parks for many years to come,” Geauga Park District said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV FIRST ALERT
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday, April 3
A 7-year-old dog named Sophie has been adopted after spending nearly a year at an animal shelter.
‘We did it’: Longtime shelter dog, Sophie, finally finds forever home
2023 Springtime Tallahassee Music Fest
Gallery: 2023 Springtime Tallahassee Music Festival
LCSO investigating body found off Apalachee Pkwy
Update: “Suspicious” body off Apalachee Pkwy identified
Thousands of TMH patients may have had their data compromised during February's IT attack.
TMH: Hacker obtained patient data, possibly including SSNs and medical record numbers

Latest News

FILE - In this courtroom sketch, Guo Wengui, seated center, and his attorney Tamara Giwa, left,...
Prosecutors urge no bail for Chinese man in $1B fraud case
Isle de Jean Charles is sinking from climate change and rising sea levels, pushing a Native...
Listening to America - Climate Change
Listening to America - Climate Change
The casket of Irvo Otieno is carried out of First Baptist Church of South Richmond after the...
Autopsy finds cause of death for Irvo Otieno was asphyxia