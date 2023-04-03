Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, April 3

Another chance for showers and storms Monday. Highs in the low to mid-80s. Some of the afternoon/evening storms can be strong.
By Rob Nucatola
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast for April 3, 2023.

Another chance for showers and storms Monday. Highs in the low to mid-80s. Some of the afternoon/evening storms can be strong.

Mostly cloudy overnight, with some clearing on Tuesday.

Getting WARMER this week. The upper 80s are expected.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old dog named Sophie has been adopted after spending nearly a year at an animal shelter.
‘We did it’: Longtime shelter dog, Sophie, finally finds forever home
2023 Springtime Tallahassee Music Fest
Gallery: 2023 Springtime Tallahassee Music Festival
LCSO investigating body found off Apalachee Pkwy
Update: “Suspicious” body off Apalachee Pkwy identified
Thousands of TMH patients may have had their data compromised during February's IT attack.
TMH: Hacker obtained patient data, possibly including SSNs and medical record numbers
Michelangelo's 'David' sculpture
Classical School’s license for curriculum revoked following “David” statue spectacle

Latest News

WCTV FIRST ALERT
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday, April 3
Another chance for showers and storms Monday. Highs in the low to mid-80s. Some of the...
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, April 3
Sunday will bring partly sunny and pleasant conditions before a very warm work week ahead.
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, April 2
Sunday will bring partly sunny and pleasant conditions before a very warm work week ahead.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, April 2