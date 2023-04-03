Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, April 3

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast for April 3, 2023.

Another chance for showers and storms Monday. Highs in the low to mid-80s. Some of the afternoon/evening storms can be strong.

Mostly cloudy overnight, with some clearing on Tuesday.

Getting WARMER this week. The upper 80s are expected.

