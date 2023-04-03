Something Good - BFF share same birthday card for more than 30 years

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A friendship that has transcended time with many milestones shared over four decades.

Two besties, Karen and Lynne, have marked theirs with a special birthday card.

Nearly 35 years ago, Lynne gave Karen this birthday card that read “Happy birthday to someone who s charming and attractive.”

On the inside, she wrote to save the card and give it back on her birthday and the pair have been sending it back and forth ever since.

Pages of paper have been stapled to it to write on, and Lynne’s husband bought them a new envelope.

Karen says, while the card has had some wear and tear, their friendship is still going strong!

