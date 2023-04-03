Student found with a handgun on Lincoln High School campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a student Friday afternoon for having a weapon on the Lincoln High School campus.

TPD responded to the track fields at LHS around 4:14 p.m. after learning that a student was in possession of a gun.

TPD said that the student came back to LHS with the handgun after a physical fight with another student.

The 16-year-old student was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school property and possession of a firearm by a minor, according to TPD.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.