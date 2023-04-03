What’s Brewing - Pictures with the Bunny

You can visit governor's square for pictures with the easter bunny this week!
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - You can visit governor’s square for pictures with the easter bunny this week!

The bunny will be at the mall all this week from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and this weekend from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can reserve your spot now by going to the mall’s website on your screen.

