Christian College to host Gov. DeSantis days after revoking Tallahassee school’s license

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Michigan college that recently revoked a Tallahassee school’s permission to use its curriculum has announced it will host Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week.

Hillsdale College, located in southern Michigan, provides free K-12 training and resources in a “Classical Education” to educators and families across the country, according to its website. Tallahassee Classical School currently teaches the curriculum. However, after a recent controversy over a picture of the Statue of David that was shown in class, Hillsdale announced it would “revoke” TCS’s license at the end of the school year.

“To set the record straight: This drama around teaching Michelangelo’s “David” sculpture, one of the most important works of art in existence, has become a distraction from, and a parody of, the actual aims of classical education,” said a Hillsdale spokesperson. “Of course, Hillsdale’s K-12 art curriculum includes Michelangelo’s “David” and other works of art that depict the human form.”

The Michigan School announced its decision to revoke TCS’s license to its curriculum on Friday. Just four days later, it announced DeSantis will speak at the school on Thursday, April 6. DeSantis will then take part in a public discussion with Hillsdale President Larry Arnn.

The university’s removal of its educational materials from the Tallahassee school followed international scrutiny of the school’s decision to force out former principal Hope Carrasquilla following a lesson featuring Michelangelo’s “David” sculpture. The lecture drew complaints from parents. However, the school’s chair of the board said Carrasquilla’s exit was not a direct result of the lesson or backlash.

It is unclear when the school scheduled the event with the Florida governor, or if it is related to the controversy with TCS. WCTV has reached out to DeSantis’s office and Hillsdale for comment.

