Mike’s First Alert Forecast – Monday, April 3

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The First Alert Weather Day is over.

Just a few lingering showers will occur this evening, followed by areas of dense fog overnight. Temperatures will stay very mild in the mid to upper 60s.

The next few days in our area will be all about the heat, as afternoon highs inland will reach the mid to upper 80s. A few spots could touch 90. Morning lows will stay mostly in the mid 60s.

In the middle of the country, another round of severe storms will be possible tomorrow into Wednesday from Louisiana all the way up to the midwest and the Ohio valley.

A weakening front will approach our area by Friday into the weekend, but slow down, and possibly pull up stationary. The result will be a chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms this upcoming weekend. It is still very early to determine specifics on the timing and intensity of the weekend rain chances, so stay tuned for updates.

