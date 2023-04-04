PBJ drive kicks off - Gilchrist Elementary helps to kick off PBJ PLZ! 2023
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -“Students at Gilchrist Elementary School help to kick off PBJ PLZ! 2023, bringing enough peanut butter and jelly to school on day one to fill an entire collection bin.”
