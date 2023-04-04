PBJ drive kicks off - Gilchrist Elementary helps to kick off PBJ PLZ! 2023

"Students at Gilchrist Elementary School help to kick off PBJ PLZ! 2023, bringing enough PB & Jto school on day one to fill an entire collection bin."
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -“Students at Gilchrist Elementary School help to kick off PBJ PLZ! 2023, bringing enough peanut butter and jelly to school on day one to fill an entire collection bin.”

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV FIRST ALERT
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday, April 3
Nikki Fried is arrested in Tallahassee during a pro-abortion rights protest on April 3, 2023....
Nikki Fried, Lauren Book among nearly a dozen arrested while protesting abortion ban
A 7-year-old dog named Sophie has been adopted after spending nearly a year at an animal shelter.
‘We did it’: Longtime shelter dog, Sophie, finally finds forever home
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Student found with a handgun on Lincoln High School campus
The bill will allow Floridians to carry a concealed weapon without a permit.
DeSantis signs bill to carry concealed guns without a permit

Latest News

“PBJ PLZ! kicked off Monday as WCTV once again teams up with Leon County Schools and Second...
WCTV’s PBJ PLZ! kicks off its 7th year
"The CEO of Second Harvest of the Big Bend says PBJ PLZ! helps thousands of children during the...
“Bigger and even better,” Second Harvest CEO says PBJ PLZ! helps feed thousands of children
WCTV starts off the PBJPLZ campaign with a competition in the kitchen!
7th Annual WCTV PBJ PLZ campaign kicks off with a competition in the kitchen!
Annual Florida State Bluegrass Festival and Chili cook-off
Annual Florida State Bluegrass Festival and Chili cook-off gets underway this weekend