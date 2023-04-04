Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, April 4

Much quieter today than Monday.
Much quieter today than Monday.
By Rob Nucatola
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Much quieter today than Monday.

Warm and humid today and all week. Highs in the middle and upper 80s.

Lows start in the middle 60s to low 70s. Feeling more like Summer out there today and all week.

