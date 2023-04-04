Semi-truck crashes into an automotive repair shop causing severe damages
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a semi-truck crash Tuesday morning that left an automotive repair shop severely damaged, including multiple vehicles that were parked.
According to FHP, The semi-truck was traveling south on U.S. 27 around 6:30 a.m.
For an unknown reason, the semi-truck failed to make a curve to travel on the west shoulder which caused it to hit a utility pole.
FHP said the semi-truck then continued to travel southeast where it directly crashed into an automotive repair shop where it hit six parked vehicles and a golf cart.
The 52-year-old driver from Jacksonville was transported to HCA Hospital in Live Oak to get treatment for his minor injuries, according to FHP.
