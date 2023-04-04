Three arrested for illegal guns and drugs in Gadsden County

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested three people Friday for the possession of illegal guns and drugs after two months of investigation.
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested three people Friday for the possession of illegal guns and drugs after two months of investigation.

The investigation began in February 2023 after FDLE launched a joint investigation with the Quincy Police Department, Florida Highway Patrol, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosiveston.

On March 8, 19-year-old Marcus Caster Jr. was arrested during a traffic stop after officers found a pound of marijuana and two firearms.

FDLE agents then obtained a search warrant on a residence in Quincy on March 31 where they found six more firearms, including two AR-15 semi-automatic pistols, four ounces of marijuana and several grams of suspected heroin, according to FDLE.

The other two individuals arrested in this case were 45-year-old Trenika Lashawn and 27-year-old Jeremy Jerod Byrd.

Ward was charged with possession of a firearm and Byrd was charged with possession of marijuana and a firearm. Coster is charged with violation of pretrial release conditions, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm, according to FDLE.

FDLE said Ward, Byrd and Castor were booked into the Gadsden County Jail.

