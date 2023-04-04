Traditional Tiramisu recipe with Chef Endara
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Sergio Endara demonstrates how to make a traditional Tiramisu.
Ingredients:
- Plastic wrap
- 16 oz mascarpone cheese
- 4 large, pasteurized eggs
- 5 tablespoons sugar
- 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 1/2 cups strong chilled coffee
- 1/2 teaspoon rum extract
- 24 ladyfinger cookies (about 7–8 oz)
- 1 tablespoon cocoa powder
Steps:
- Lightly moisten the inside of a loaf pan and line it with a plastic wrap. Set mascarpone out to soften. Separate eggs for yolks (reserve whites for another use). Add yolks to a large bowl and add sugar; beat (with an electric hand mixer) until sugar is dissolved and the mixture is pale yellow.
- Add mascarpone to the egg mixture. Beat on LOW until blended. Add heavy cream to a separate bowl; beat until stiff peaks form. Gently stir (fold) whipped cream into the egg mixture until blended; set aside.
- Combine coffee and rum extract in a shallow dish. Dip one-half cookies into the coffee mixture, allowing the excess to drop off. Arrange soaked cookies in a single layer in a loaf pan. Spread one-half egg mixture over cookies. Repeat with the remaining cookies and egg mixture.
- Dust the top of the tiramisu with cocoa powder evenly. Cover and chill for 2 hours (or overnight).
To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.
Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.
Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.