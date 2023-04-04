Traditional Tiramisu recipe with Chef Endara

Chef Sergio Endara demonstrates how to make a traditional Tiramisu.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Ingredients:

  • Plastic wrap
  • 16 oz mascarpone cheese
  • 4 large, pasteurized eggs
  • 5 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1 1/2 cups strong chilled coffee
  • 1/2 teaspoon rum extract
  • 24 ladyfinger cookies (about 7–8 oz)
  • 1 tablespoon cocoa powder

Steps:

  1. Lightly moisten the inside of a loaf pan and line it with a plastic wrap. Set mascarpone out to soften. Separate eggs for yolks (reserve whites for another use). Add yolks to a large bowl and add sugar; beat (with an electric hand mixer) until sugar is dissolved and the mixture is pale yellow.
  2. Add mascarpone to the egg mixture. Beat on LOW until blended. Add heavy cream to a separate bowl; beat until stiff peaks form. Gently stir (fold) whipped cream into the egg mixture until blended; set aside.
  3. Combine coffee and rum extract in a shallow dish. Dip one-half cookies into the coffee mixture, allowing the excess to drop off. Arrange soaked cookies in a single layer in a loaf pan. Spread one-half egg mixture over cookies. Repeat with the remaining cookies and egg mixture.
  4. Dust the top of the tiramisu with cocoa powder evenly. Cover and chill for 2 hours (or overnight).

