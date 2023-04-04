WATCH LIVE: Arrested abortion rights protesters hold news conference

Florida Democrats chair Nikki Fried hosts a press conference in front of the Leon County...
Florida Democrats chair Nikki Fried hosts a press conference in front of the Leon County Courthouse Tuesday, April 4. She was arrested in Tallahassee Monday. Sam Thomas/WCTV(Sam Thomas/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Happening now. Abortion protesters hold a news conference after getting arrested in Tallahassee last night.

You can watch the live stream here.

