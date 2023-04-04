WCTV’s PBJ PLZ! kicks off its 7th year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “PBJ PLZ! kicked off Monday as WCTV once again teams up with Leon County Schools and Second Harvest of the Big Bend to help hungry children. The peanut butter and jelly drive is now in its 7th year.”

