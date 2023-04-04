What’s Brewing - Sopchoppy worm gruntin’ festival

If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, head down to Wakulla County.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, head down to Wakulla County.

The 21st annual Sopchoppy Worm Gruntin’ Festival gets underway this Saturday, April 8.

The event taking place off Rose Street in Sopchoppy will have 95 artisan and craft vendors and lots of food.

For more information, search for the festival’s name on Facebook.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV FIRST ALERT
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday, April 3
Nikki Fried is arrested in Tallahassee during a pro-abortion rights protest on April 3, 2023....
Nikki Fried, Lauren Book among nearly a dozen arrested while protesting abortion ban
A 7-year-old dog named Sophie has been adopted after spending nearly a year at an animal shelter.
‘We did it’: Longtime shelter dog, Sophie, finally finds forever home
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Student found with a handgun on Lincoln High School campus
The bill will allow Floridians to carry a concealed weapon without a permit.
DeSantis signs bill to carry concealed guns without a permit

Latest News

Tallahassee principal resigns after parent complaints over Michelangelo ‘David’ statue lesson.
LCS letter raises questions about Tallahassee Classical School governing board, contract compliance
Arrested for illegal guns and drugs.
Three arrested for illegal guns and drugs in Gadsden County
FSU bans Tik Tok, other social apps
If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, head down to Wakulla County.
What's Brewing - Sopchoppy worm gruntin' festival