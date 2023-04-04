What’s Brewing - Sopchoppy worm gruntin’ festival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, head down to Wakulla County.

The 21st annual Sopchoppy Worm Gruntin’ Festival gets underway this Saturday, April 8.

The event taking place off Rose Street in Sopchoppy will have 95 artisan and craft vendors and lots of food.

For more information, search for the festival’s name on Facebook.

