LOOK UP: April’s Pink Moon will be visible tonight

The April Pink Moon will be visible in the sky Wednesday.
The April Pink Moon will be visible in the sky Wednesday.(PxHere)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you look up at the sky Wednesday night, you might get to see a pink moon.

Actually, the moon won’t be pink, but the full moon will still be a sight to behold.

The moon is named “Pink” as a nod to the flowers and trees that bloom during spring.

Venus and Mars will also be visible. The two planets will be out and relatively close to the moon in the night sky.

Later this month, a total solar eclipse will be visible to those in Australia, Southeast Asia, and Antarctica on April 20.

During a short time, the moon will move between the sun and the earth, causing the sun to look like a fiery circle in the sky.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nikki Fried is arrested in Tallahassee during a pro-abortion rights protest on April 3, 2023....
Nikki Fried, Lauren Book among nearly a dozen arrested while protesting abortion ban
Madelene Smith called 911 for her husband, 49-year-old Max Smith, in April 2021, but she says...
Woman files lawsuit in husband’s death, claiming EMS never showed up
Christian College to host Gov. DeSantis days after revoking Tallahassee school’s license
Tallahassee principal resigns after parent complaints over Michelangelo ‘David’ statue lesson.
LCS letter raises questions about Tallahassee Classical School governing board, contract compliance
Arrested for illegal guns and drugs.
Three arrested for illegal guns and drugs in Gadsden County

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., second from right, welcomes Taiwanese President Tsai...
House Speaker McCarthy, Taiwan president meet as China protests
This photo provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and taken with a drone as it surveys...
Predawn Missouri tornado kills at least 5, sows destruction
The body of a dead whale has been found on a Washington state beach.
40-foot gray whale washes up on beach likely killed by boat, biologists say
A crowd of about 150 was expected to celebrate Passover at Chabad House FSU's brand new modular...
‘A Passover Miracle:’ Chabad House FSU debuts new home for holiday after last year’s fire
The famed actor, who also starred in films and other TV series including “Boardwalk Empire,”...
Dealer pleads guilty in death of actor Michael K. Williams