One dead in Taylor County convenience store shooting, investigation underway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person has died after a shooting in Taylor County Wednesday night, according to Taylor County Sheriff’s Office Captain Gina Deeson.

Deeson said investigators were working the scene around 6:30 p.m. at the convenience store near U.S. Highway 221 North and Pisgah Road. According to Google Maps, the 221 Gas and Grill is located at the intersection.

Details are limited on what transpired, but law enforcement was not involved in the shooting, said Deeson.

The Floria Department of Law Enforcement Crime Scene Unit has been dispatched to assist, she added.

