Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, April 5

More warm and more muggy today. That fog will be around again too. Highs can reach the upper 80s.
By Rob Nucatola
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More warm and more muggy today. That fog will be around again too. Highs can reach the upper 80s.

Thursday will be a lot like Wednesday, and Friday too.

Shower chances will try by the weekend, and that should eventually cool things down.

