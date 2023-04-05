Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, April 5

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More warm and more muggy today. That fog will be around again too. Highs can reach the upper 80s.

Thursday will be a lot like Wednesday, and Friday too.

Shower chances will try by the weekend, and that should eventually cool things down.

