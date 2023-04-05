Something Good - Liberty County volleyball receives state champ rings

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Liberty County High School volleyball team received their state championship rings today!

Team members received their rings in a ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

The girls won the Class 1-A state championship in November. It was the first state title in school history.

Congrats to Coach Sewell and the Bulldogs!

