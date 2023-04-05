Two dead, four seriously injured in single-car crash on I-10

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An adult and a three-year-old were killed Tuesday evening in a single-car crash on I-10 near Live Oak.

A van carrying seven people was driving west on I-10 near Mile Maker 285 around 9:40 p.m.

For an unknown reason, the driver lost control of the van and rolled over on the interstate, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The 26-year-old driver and two other passengers, including a 12-year-old, were taken to UF Health Shads Gainsville, Lake City Medical Center and HCA Florida Suwannee Emmergency with serious injuries. One 2-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries.

A 27-year-old woman died on the scene and the 3-year-old girl passenger died at the hospital, FHP said.

According to the press release, they were all from Houston Texas or Vancouver Washington.

The crash remains under investigation.

