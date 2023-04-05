Two dead, four seriously injured in single-car crash on I-10

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An adult and a three-year-old were killed Tuesday evening in a single-car crash on I-10 near Live Oak.

A van carrying seven people was driving west on I-10 near Mile Maker 285 around 9:40 p.m.

For an unknown reason, the driver lost control of the van and rolled over on the interstate, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The 26-year-old driver and two other passengers, including a 12-year-old, were taken to UF Health Shads Gainsville, Lake City Medical Center and HCA Florida Suwannee Emmergency with serious injuries. One 2-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries.

A 27-year-old woman died on the scene and the 3-year-old girl passenger died at the hospital, FHP said.

According to the press release, they were all from Houston Texas or Vancouver Washington.

The crash remains under investigation.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.