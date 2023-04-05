Two tornadoes confirmed in Decatur County, Georgia

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Tallahassee set out Tuesday afternoon to survey storm damage across Decatur County to see if a tornado was responsible for the damage.

The NWS confirmed through a preliminary report that two tornadoes touched down east of Bainbridge and just outside of Climax.

The first tornado was rated as an EF-1 with winds estimated to be around 105 mph. It was on the ground for approximately two minutes. Meteorologists said it formed near Lake Douglas Road and crossed Alday Road before dissipating in a wooded area. The total length was 1.38 Miles and was about 150 yards wide. No damage was reported to any property, but meteorologists reported that their rating assessment was based on tree damage in the area.

The second tornado was also rated as an EF-1 with winds estimated to be around 95 mph. It was on the ground for approximately one minute. The report indicates the tornado formed near Salem Church Road about a mile northwest of Climax and dissipated in a nearby field. The NWS said it caused significant damage to area trees and a farm equipment storage building. The tornado is also responsible for pulling up “very heavy concrete flooring.”

The NWS issued its first tornado warning for northeastern Decatur County at 1:32 p.m. on Monday. They said that radar indicated rotation was the reason for issuing the warning.

Rob Nucatola pointing out rotation on the radar (WCTV First Alert Weather)

First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola broke into programming to alert viewers in and around Bainbridge of the tornado warning. At the time, radar images showed a rotation couplet immediately over the city of Bainbridge around 1:39 p.m. A rotation signature on Doppler radar is indicated by bright red and green colors nearby each other. According to the report from the NWS, this was about the time of the first tornado.

Historical Radar: Rotation in Decatur County 4/3/23 at 1:48 pm (WCTV First Alert Weather)

At 1:48 p.m. Rob stepped off the screen to analyze the latest radar information from the tornado-warned storm in eastern Decatur County. At that time, the radar was showing gate-to-gate shear values around 20 mph and velocity values around 50 mph. This meant that the winds gusting toward the radar location plus the values moving away from the radar totaled roughly 69 to 70 mph. These values confirmed suspicions at the time that a tornado was very likely to be on the ground with those winds.

Thankfully through the duration of the storm, there were no reported injuries or deaths.

WCTV viewers ventured out after the storms to send pictures and videos from this storm. You can check them out, and submit your own media below.

Here is a breakdown of the tornado rating system (Enhanced Fujita Scale) provided by the NWS:

EF0...WEAK......65 TO 85 MPH

EF1...WEAK......86 TO 110 MPH

EF2...STRONG....111 TO 135 MPH

EF3...STRONG....136 TO 165 MPH

EF4...VIOLENT...166 TO 200 MPH

EF5...VIOLENT...>200 MPH

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.