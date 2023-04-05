What’s Brewing - Spring open house tasting event

Publix Aprons Cooking School on Thomasville Road in Tallahassee is holding a free spring open-house tasting event.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Publix Aprons Cooking School on Thomasville Road in Tallahassee is holding a free spring open house tasting event.

It’s Saturday, April 15th at 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.

The event is completely free.

For tickets, head to Publix Apron Cooking School’s website.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nikki Fried is arrested in Tallahassee during a pro-abortion rights protest on April 3, 2023....
Nikki Fried, Lauren Book among nearly a dozen arrested while protesting abortion ban
Madelene Smith called 911 for her husband, 49-year-old Max Smith, in April 2021, but she says...
Woman files lawsuit in husband’s death, claiming EMS never showed up
Tallahassee principal resigns after parent complaints over Michelangelo ‘David’ statue lesson.
LCS letter raises questions about Tallahassee Classical School governing board, contract compliance
Christian College to host Gov. DeSantis days after revoking Tallahassee school’s license
Arrested for illegal guns and drugs.
Three arrested for illegal guns and drugs in Gadsden County

Latest News

Fatal Crash
Two dead, four seriously injured in single-car crash on I-10
Publix Aprons Cooking School on Thomasville Road in Tallahassee is holding a free spring...
What's Brewing - Spring open house tasting event
Two tornadoes confirmed in Decatur County, Georgia
A semi-truck crashed into an auto automotive repair shop causing severe damages.
Semi-truck crashes into a laundromat building causing severe damages