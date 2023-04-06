$50,000 reward offered in search of woman missing under ‘suspicious’ circumstances

Minnesota authorities said Madeline Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since Friday, March 31.
Minnesota authorities said Madeline Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since Friday, March 31.(Minnesota BCA)
By KTTC staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) – Police in Minnesota are asking for the public’s help to find a mother who has been missing since Friday.

According to officials, 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury did not report to work that day. She was reportedly last seen in her Winona home after dropping her children off at day care.

KTTC reports the father of her children said he left the house around 10 a.m. He said Kingsbury was not there when he returned.

Authorities said there was no evidence she left the home on foot or in a vehicle. They are now calling her disappearance suspicious and involuntary.

They also said they do not have any suspects and that there is no threat to the public.

Winona police are asking neighbors to look around their properties and review any surveillance camera video they have to help in the search.

Officials said a $50,000 reward is being offered for information on Kingsbury’s whereabouts. Efforts to find her have involved water and air searches.

Copyright 2023 KTTC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nikki Fried is arrested in Tallahassee during a pro-abortion rights protest on April 3, 2023....
Nikki Fried, Lauren Book among nearly a dozen arrested while protesting abortion ban
Madelene Smith called 911 for her husband, 49-year-old Max Smith, in April 2021, but she says...
Woman files lawsuit in husband’s death, claiming EMS never showed up
Fatal Crash
Two dead, four seriously injured in single-car crash on I-10
Christian College to host Gov. DeSantis days after revoking Tallahassee school’s license
Arrested for illegal guns and drugs.
Three arrested for illegal guns and drugs in Gadsden County

Latest News

An investigation is underway after three KCKPD officers and three suspects were shot Wednesday...
Three KCKPD officers seriously injured in shooting after undercover fentanyl bust
Barricades outside city hall
‘What’s the need for barricades?’: Tallahassee residents, city commissioners react to aftermath of arrests at City Hall
Community members protest new constitutional carry law
Community members protest new constitutional carry law
Barricades around city hall
Barricades around city hall
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon reports a human skeleton has been found in a...
Skeleton of man missing since 2021 found in remote area, sheriff says