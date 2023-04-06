LCSO hosts SWAT demonstration day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office hosted an emergency situation demonstration Wednesday for their citizen’s academy, giving individuals an inside look at the operations behind a variety of law enforcement scenarios.

Students were given demonstrations on how hostage negotiations are handled and the role of the SWAT team when infiltrating a building. Among other demonstrations were examples on how aviation technology is used during investigations and operations of the sheriff’s office bomb team.

“They get to see the training that goes into preparing for some kind of scenario in our community where all of our folks have to come in and respond, and respond at the highest level when that adrenaline is pumping and they need to be able to perform,” said Shonda Knight, LCSO executive director of community and media relations.

After watching a demonstration from the SWAT team during a hostage situation, academy students got to see firsthand how drones are used during investigation operations to be the eyes and ears of law enforcement.

“They’ve gotten the opportunity to meet with our training unit, the judicial system to see how we operate in that capacity with our bailiff unit,” Knight said. “They’ve also had the opportunity to tour our detention facility, so they have a really well rounded view of what we do as a sheriff’s office.”

The citizen’s academy is a 10-week program where students learn firsthand about the day-in-day-out operations of law enforcement, ask questions and see the vital function of community policing, Knight said.

Kammie Gargen is a student in the citizen’s academy and said she joined for the educational opportunity to see how law enforcement functions on the front lines of a situation.

“I just came for the education aspect of it, I’ve always been fascinated with it and just have enjoyed every part,” Gargen said.

Thalia Mendoza, along with Gargen, were among 20 students on hand for the demonstrations.

“It’s very intense, so definitely applaud anybody who is in a swat team,” Mendoza said. “It shows how much training goes into it, how much intention goes into the training, you want to make sure the people that are in law enforcement are being intentional about how many times they shoot, if they have to shoot, if they don’t have to shoot.”

In the weeks to come for their training the students will be able to participate in a full-shift ridealong with a sheriff’s deputy. The sheriff’s office says the citizen’s academy is open to anyone who wants to learn about job of being a law enforcement officer for Leon County, as well as, Knight said, why they do what they do.

