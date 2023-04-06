Mike’s First Alert Forecast – Wednesday, April 5

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a very warm afternoon in the upper 80s and even low 90s, expect a mild and humid night with a bit of patchy fog and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

There were a few small showers inland today, and a stray one or two is possible this evening.

Tomorrow will see isolated afternoon showers, then a slightly better chance for a few afternoon showers on Friday. Highs will stay well above normal in the mid to upper 80s.

A cold front late Friday will bring cooler temps this weekend, with highs staying in the 70s, but also a good chance of showers developing behind the front Saturday, and still a chance for scattered showers at almost any time on Sunday.

Next week will stay a bit unsettled with a few showers and comfortable temperatures.

