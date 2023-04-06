Parents and students protest Florida’s permitless carry bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Students and parents gathered outside the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee on Wednesday to protest permitless carry.

The group, Students Demand Action, hosted a six-minute moment of silence for each person who died in the Nashville school shooting.

This demonstration was part of a nationwide effort for better gun control laws and to voice opposition to the recent signing of Florida’s permitless carry bill, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law Monday. Other schools across the country also participated in the walkout.

About 20 students from Sail High School and Florida State University started their protest at the Westcott Fountain on FSU’s campus Wednesday afternoon, marching nearly a mile to the Governor’s Mansion. The group focused on gun safety and gun violence survivors.

The walkout comes a little more than a week after a former student opened fire at The Covenant School shooting, a private school in Nashville, killing three adults and three children. And it falls less than a week after DeSantis signed House Bill 543 into law, which allows Floridians to carry guns without a permit.

“We just really want to spread awareness and show that students and members of the Tallahassee community are fed up.”

Most students at the rally opposed the bill. However, some supporters of permitless carry came out to show their support.

“I support permitless carry because, as a young woman, I feel like everyone should have the right to defend themselves,” said FSU student Sofia Linardos. “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people, and this nation needs to be better.”

Protestors also brought up House Bill 1543 as another concern. The legislation would lower the minimum age to buy a gun from 21 to 18. The bill’s sponsor argues that keeping guns out of the hands of 18 to 20-year-olds infringes on their rights.

Two weeks ago, this bill passed favorably out of the House Judiciary Committee.

The permitless carry will take effect on July 1st.

