Something Good - FAMU students receive inaugural scholarship
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two Florida A&M University students, Sidney Berry and Ronnie Burns II, were named in the inaugural class of EA Madden’s Scholarship Program.

Berry is a junior public relations student from Atlanta.

Burns is a sophomore computer science student from Dallas, Texas.

Created in partnership with the United Negro College Fund, the Madden Scholarship Program supports the educational growth and career development training of students attending HBCUs.

On March 23, Berry and other inaugural scholarship recipients visited EA’s Florida headquarters in Orlando, where Madden NFL is made.

