Tallahassee man sentenced to life for workplace stabbing spree

Antwann Brown is accused of stabbing several coworkers at Dyke Industries in 2019
Antwann Brown received five life sentences following his no contest plea related to a 2019...
Antwann Brown received five life sentences following his no contest plea related to a 2019 workplace stabbing spree.(Staci Inez/WCTV)
By Staci Inez
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man received five life sentences Thursday after he entered a plea to stabbing several coworkers in 2019 following an argument with a manager.

Antwann Brown also received 60 months in prison on aggravated assault charges related to the stabbings at Dyke Industries in Tallahassee, Fla. The sentences will be served at the same time.

The room was solemn and heavy with anguish as victims, loved ones and employees at the manufacturing company relayed how the Sept. 11, 2019 attack continues to haunt them.

Testimonies during the sentencing brought many in the room to tears. One survivor said the injuries he suffered after his stabbing cause him such suffering that he has contemplated suicide in the years since the rampage.

The 911 calls from the morning of the stabbings was also played during the hearing.

Brown pleaded no contest last month to five counts of attempted murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Two dead, four seriously injured in single-car crash on I-10
Christian College to host Gov. DeSantis days after revoking Tallahassee school’s license
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
One dead in Taylor County convenience store shooting, investigation underway
Tallahassee Police arrested 11 demonstrators Monday evening during a protest about a statewide...
“The fight should be taken across the street:” Mayor responds to Monday night arrests

Latest News

One more day of very warm temperatures on Friday before a cooler and wetter weekend.
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Thursday, April 6
A few more very warm days are in store before cooler and wetter weather arrives this weekend.
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Thursday, April 6
Something Good - FAMU students receive inaugural scholarship
Something Good - FAMU students receive inaugural scholarship
Chabad House Passover
Chabad House Passover