Tallahassee man sentenced to life for workplace stabbing spree

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man received five life sentences Thursday after he entered a plea to stabbing several coworkers in 2019 following an argument with a manager.

Antwann Brown also received 60 months in prison on aggravated assault charges related to the stabbings at Dyke Industries in Tallahassee, Fla. The sentences will be served at the same time.

The room was solemn and heavy with anguish as victims, loved ones and employees at the manufacturing company relayed how the Sept. 11, 2019 attack continues to haunt them.

Testimonies during the sentencing brought many in the room to tears. One survivor said the injuries he suffered after his stabbing cause him such suffering that he has contemplated suicide in the years since the rampage.

The 911 calls from the morning of the stabbings was also played during the hearing.

Brown pleaded no contest last month to five counts of attempted murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

I’m in the courtroom this afternoon following a sentencing for Antwann Brown. He's accused of stabbing five people at Dyke Industries in 2019, after a reported argument with a manager (per arrest papers). Follow developments on @WCTV pic.twitter.com/EMkMPTovIm — Staci Inez (@TVStaci) April 6, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

