Three elementary students sent to hospital after school bus crash in Wakulla County

The accident happened just before 4 p.m. with 34 students on board.
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three children were transported to the hospital on Thursday after their school bus was involved in a traffic accident.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Sopchoppy Highway and Lawhon Mill Road in Sopchoppy. The bus had 34 children on board when it crashed into three vehicles, said FHP Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw.

According to Wakulla County Schools Superintendent Bobby Pearce, the bus with students from Medart Elementary School, was struck after an accident occurred. Three students were taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution on the recommendation of Wakulla County EMS, he said.

The school bus driver was not hurt and all families of the injured students were notified, another school board member told WCTV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

