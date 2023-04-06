‘What’s the need for barricades?’: Tallahassee residents, city commissioners react to aftermath of arrests at City Hall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV is continuing to cover the fallout from Monday night’s arrests at Tallahassee City Hall.

Eleven protesters were arrested and charged with trespassing, including former Florida gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried and Florida Senate minority leader Lauren Book.

Since Tuesday, the city has placed barricades at City Hall. A police officer told WCTV that from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., there is a gap allowing people to access the building, but after 5 p.m., police extend the barricade to block all entrances.

WCTV asked city spokesperson Alison Faris why the city put up these barricades. She said it is “to ensure the area remains orderly.” Faris said there is no timeframe for how long they will stay up.

Protesters haven’t returned to City Hall since their arrests. As part of their conditions of release, they are not allowed to be on City Hall property until their charges are resolved.

Some Tallahassee residents weighed in on the issue. Antoine Wallace, a FAMU student passing by City Hall Wednesday morning said he was surprised and confused to see the barricades.

“I don’t think it was a good decision, because people are just out here protesting,” Wallace said. “They’re peacefully protesting. What’s the need for barricades? So, I don’t think that should have been done. They’re voicing their opinion, their belief. That’s alright to do.”

WCTV reached out to every city commissioner to get their thoughts on Monday’s arrests. Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and Jack Porter both expressed concerns about the city arresting protesters.

“I think it’s just disappointing to me that as a capital city, I see us as having a special duty, not only to city residents, but to all Floridians who come here to petition their government and who were doing so peacefully and constitutionally within their rights to do so,” Porter said in an interview Tuesday. “So I was certainly disappointed, and I was outraged, in fact, to see that take place.”

In a written statement, Matlow told WCTV:

“You have a constitutional right to assemble and redress grievances with your government. What message are we sending to our kids when we arrest state leaders for peacefully standing up for their rights on a well-lit sidewalk? The Mayor and Commissioners giving cover to this questionably unlawful use of police resources should be ashamed of themselves.”

Commissioners Curtis Richardson and Dianne Williams-Cox told WCTV Wednesday they had no comment.

In a phone conversation Tuesday, Mayor John Dailey said protesters were violating a long-standing city ordinance that prohibits people from staying in city parks after dark. The city argues that because City Hall is maintained by Parks and Rec, it falls under their park rules.

“We were very clear from the very beginning, the city was, on what the expectations were and that we were going to ask people to disperse at dusk,” Dailey said. “You know, please come back the next day and set up and have your voice heard on the sidewalk as you have a constitutional right to do so. But we were not going to allow people to camp out. And they did have their gear. They were prepared to spend the night.”

Arrest affidavits from Monday mention social media posts from protesters saying they were expecting to be arrested and that Tallahassee would be “pure chaos for quite some time.”

This issue is expected to be a topic of discussion Wednesday night at WFSU’s annual town hall. Mayor Dailey was scheduled to be there, but his office told WCTV Wednesday morning that he would not be attending. City and county commissioners are expected to attend.

