Cairo man leads 8 mile walk in honor of Good Friday

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Good Friday is celebrated the Friday before Easter and one Cairo man walks every year to honor Jesus.

“As you might or might not know, I walk from Johnson’s Meat Market to the Cross (Family Worship Center) every year. Last year, I had my cousin who walked with me, This year, I want to ask that you join me on this walk. Yes, let’s walk for so many things, so why not Jesus,” Arnold Gonzales said.

The walk was done on Good Friday. (Source: City of Cairo, Arnold Gonzales)

A number of Cairo residents joined the walk including the Cairo Police Department, the Grady County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol and others. There was a total of 45 participants.

The walk lasted three hours.

