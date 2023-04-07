GBI investigating after suspect shot by police in Seminole County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A person is receiving medical care after a shooting involving law enforcement in Seminole County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Details are scarce, but the sheriff confirmed to WCTV that the incident happened along U.S. 84 near the Seminole County/Early County line, in an area west of Donalsonville.

The suspect’s condition is not clear, and the Sheriff’s Office decline to provide information on the events leading up to the shooting, saying more information is expected next week.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is the lead agency responding to the shooting.

WCTV is working to get more information on this developing story.

