Legal expert weighs in on charges brought against City Hall protesters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There is a growing push for charges to be dropped for the group of protesters arrested at Tallahassee City Hall earlier this week.

Former Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and state senator Lauren Book are among those facing misdemeanors for trespassing.

LeRoy Pernell, a law professor at FAMU, spoke with WCTV about how the court battle might play out. He said although the city did restrict protesters from demonstrating at City Hall after dark, that doesn’t necessarily mean protesters’ First Amendment rights of free speech were violated.

Freedom of speech is not an unrestricted right. Pernell said governments are allowed to restrict when, where and how citizens can speak out, within reason. He said when protesters are prosecuted, one issue that might come up is the question of why the city felt it was necessary to remove protesters.

“I think in terms of prosecution, the issue that’s going to also have to be addressed is: in what way were they interfering with government functioning?” Pernell said. “What types of safety issues were there? What types of reasons, rationale, would the state have for not allowing a demonstration without a permit?”

Autoplay Caption

Pernell said one way the court might dismiss these charges is if they could prove that the city did not have a rational basis for interfering with protesters exercising their First Amendment rights.

Protesters are scheduled to have their first appearances in court later this month and into next month.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.