Something Good - Community group helps college seniors dress for success

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A service organization is helping FAMU students dress for success and get ready for interviews and jobs right out of college.

The Tallahassee Chapter of the Links partnered with Dress for Success Emerald Coast to outfit seniors from the business, engineering and pharmacy schools.

The group’s mission is to empower women to achieve economic independence and career success by providing professional attire.

